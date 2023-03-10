Linear Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $68.38 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00427810 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,764.00 or 0.28917161 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

