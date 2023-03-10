Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Lisk has a total market cap of $128.68 million and $3.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006398 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,829,642 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

