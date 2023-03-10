Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 91.3% in February

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium Price Performance
Shares of LTUM remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,303. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.96.
About Lithium
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.