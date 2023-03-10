Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 91.3% in February

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium Price Performance

Shares of LTUM remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,303. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

About Lithium

(Get Rating)

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

