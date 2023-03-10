LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 328,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,055,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LivePerson Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

