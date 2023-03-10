LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 328,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,055,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
LivePerson Trading Down 7.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.