Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LZRFY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.80. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

