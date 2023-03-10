Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.11.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LOGI opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $78.96.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 328,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

