Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

