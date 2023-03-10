Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ LUMO opened at $3.59 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
