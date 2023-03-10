Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 106 ($1.27) on Monday. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,067.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.