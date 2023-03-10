MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Stan Smith Buys 2,509 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $11,114.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,109.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stan Smith purchased 3,076 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $12,919.20.

On Monday, March 6th, Stan Smith purchased 4,594 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $20,167.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith purchased 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $887.04.

On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith purchased 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $978.93.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith bought 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023.72.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith bought 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $263.50.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.

On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith bought 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432.25.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith purchased 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38.25.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.

Shares of MAIA stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

