Maker (MKR) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $770.75 or 0.03867437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $753.51 million and $68.21 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00424541 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.35 or 0.28696159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

