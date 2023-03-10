Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stock Position Increased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Manchester United worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,925,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,922,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Manchester United by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after buying an additional 500,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MANU. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Manchester United Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE MANU opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

