Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.26 and traded as high as C$2.57. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 4,683 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$233.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.