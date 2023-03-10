Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $143,650.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MANH traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 204,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,254. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

