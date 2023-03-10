Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $143,650.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of MANH traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 204,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,254. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
