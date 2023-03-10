Manifold Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $647,760.88 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $647,760.88 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.79 or 0.00073740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

