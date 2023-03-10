Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE:MFI traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.65. 110,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.84. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$18.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

