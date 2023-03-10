Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

