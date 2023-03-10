Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $44,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

