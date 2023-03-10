Mary Kay Bates Acquires 600 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
QCR Stock Performance
Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 132,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The company has a market capitalization of $778.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $62.85.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
QCR Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QCR by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.
