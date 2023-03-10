Mary Kay Bates Acquires 600 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 132,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The company has a market capitalization of $778.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QCR by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

