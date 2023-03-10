Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.76. 1,229,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,067. The company has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

