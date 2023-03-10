Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.20.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

