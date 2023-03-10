McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Trading Up 16.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 94,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 33,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

