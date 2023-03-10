McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 55,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.