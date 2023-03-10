Mdex Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $67.67 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00422077 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.51 or 0.28542763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,991,139 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

