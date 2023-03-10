Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 48.39% from the stock’s previous close.

MDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of CVE:MDP traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

