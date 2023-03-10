MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 3.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $28.93 on Friday, reaching $1,172.86. 183,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $963.46. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

