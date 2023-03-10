Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.05 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

