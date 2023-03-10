Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

