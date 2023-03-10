Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.