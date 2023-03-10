Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.52 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $128.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

