Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $16.48 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.