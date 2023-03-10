Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

IBM opened at $126.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

