Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $21.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

