Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,319 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.