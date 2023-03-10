Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 81,104 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,104 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.02.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

