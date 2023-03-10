Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Patrick D. O’brien Buys 500 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

