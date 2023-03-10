Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

