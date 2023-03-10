Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,308,808 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

