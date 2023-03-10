Metawar Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $107.26 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $107.26 million and approximately $7.10 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00421964 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.28 or 0.28522023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00051107 USD and is down -13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

