MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.24 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $114.16 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $25.65 or 0.00128618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.5813774 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,856,514.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

