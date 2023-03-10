Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.50. Metso shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 6,900 shares.

Metso Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

