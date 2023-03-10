Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of MVSTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 121,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Microvast has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

