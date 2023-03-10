MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
MNDO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.
