Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 in the last quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

