Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.94

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $29.86. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 527 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

