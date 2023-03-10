Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MIELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

