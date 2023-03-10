Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.10. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 979,331 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
