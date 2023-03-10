Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.10. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 979,331 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

