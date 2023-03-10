Mizuho Lowers CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $16.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.