Mizuho Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $66.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

