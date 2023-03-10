MOBLAND Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $167,075.67 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00430111 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,798.02 or 0.29072639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

